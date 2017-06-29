Register
13:19 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 photo, Palestinian residents of Gaza strip wait on the Israeli side of the Erez terminal to cross to Gaza Strip

    Israel's Harder Travel Rules for Sick Gazans 'Equivalent to War'

    © AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 5510

    Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip talked to Sputnik Arabic about the deteriorating situation in Gaza after Israel toughened its travel rules for Gazans seeking medical treatment outside the coastal enclave, equating it to a declaration of war against sick Palestinians and calling it a crime against humanity.

    An Israeli tank drives next to Erez Border crossing between the Gaza strip and Southern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2012.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israel Blocks Observers From Entering Gaza to Prevent Abuse Documentation - HRW
    "Since the start of the year, Israel has toughened Gaza exit regulations for medical purposes. Since April, it has been practically impossible to leave the enclave. It has already led to the deaths of 11 people," Ashraf al-Qudra told Sputnik Arabic.

    The spokesman for the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip equated it to a declaration of war against sick Palestinians. He urged the lifting of the ban, which clearly violates international laws and could be regarded as a crime against humanity.

    The Head of the Central Children's Wing of the Hospital Complex in Gaza, doctor Allam Abu Hamida told Sputnik that children, especially newborns, who are in need of intensive care, are suffering the most.

    Every month, there are 10-15 newborns, facing death, who need medical treatment outside Gaza, he said.

    "There isn’t the equipment and medicine for required care in Palestinian hospitals," doctor Allam Abu Hamida said.

    He said that in recent days three children have died within one week in Gaza after failing to receive permits to seek treatment in better, more equipped hospitals outside.

    A Turkish flag hangs in the Gaza port as fishermen in their boats pass off the shore of Gaza City, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2011
    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Turkey to Send Fuel to Help Gaza Blackout as Hamas, PA Argue Over Blame
    "There is a real fear of more deaths with the ongoing ban of medicine from entering (Gaza) and for the sick travel permits for treatment," AFP quotes Yusef Abu Rish, undersecretary of health at the Gaza ministry, as telling a press conference.

    "The crime of banning children from travelling for treatment is part of a series of crimes against the health sector in Gaza," he said.

    The Israeli military body responsible for exit permits did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the agency concluded.

    According to UNSCO (UN Special Coordination Office for the Middle East peace process), since September 15, 2016, Israel has significantly reduced approvals for Palestinians to leave Gaza, including patients.

    Last December, Israel approved fewer than 42 percent of applications to leave Gaza for medical care, the lowest rate since 2009, according to UNSCO.

    Tags:
    travel restrictions, medical care, medical treatment, Palestinians, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok