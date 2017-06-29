Astana Talks Participants to Agree on Syria Safe Zone Maps, Borders - Kazakhstan

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Astana Hopes US to Pay due Attention to Creation of De-Escalation Zones in Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik)Participants at international Syrian reconciliation talks in Astana will work to agree on the maps and borders of de-escalation zones next week, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"In particular, the parties will work to harmonize the borders and maps of de-escalation zones, documents regulating the activities of de-escalation control forces, the provisions on a coordination center," the ministry said ahead of the July 4-5 talks.

Russia, Turkey and Iran, the three guarantor states of the ceasefire in Syria, plan to adopt regulations on a detainee and prisoner release working group at international talks in Astana next week, Foreign Ministry said.

"The guarantor countries intend to adopt a provision on a working group for the release of detainees/hostages, prisoners, the transfer of bodies of the deceased and the search for missing persons," the ministry said in a statement ahead of the July 4-5 negotiations.

Russia, Turkey and Iran, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, plan to meet one day ahead of international reconciliation talks in Astana for a joint working group session, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry stated.

"On the eve of the high-level meeting, the guarantor countries plan to convene a joint working group session on July 3," the ministry said in a statement ahead of the July 4-5 talks.

Participants of international Syrian reconciliation talks in Astana plan to adopt a declaration on the humanitarian mine-clearing of UNESCO World Heritage Sites next week.

"The parties plan to work out a joint statement on the humanitarian mine-clearing of the historical sites in Syria included on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list," the ministry said in a statement ahead of the July 4-5 talks.