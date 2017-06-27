TEL AVIV(Sputnik) – The Palestinian attack did not cause any casualties and no information about victims of Israeli strikes has been provided.

In response to projectile fire from Gaza earlier today, IAF aircrafts targeted 2 Hamas military infrastructures in Gaza — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 27 июня 2017 г.

​Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate through the years. Palestinians seek to create an independent state in the West Bank. The Gaza Strip, along with the Golan Heights, the West Bank and the Sinai Peninsula were seized by Israel as a result of the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War in 1967.

The Israeli side usually blames the Palestinian Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, for the attacks carried out from the territory of the Gaza Strip.