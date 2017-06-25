Saudi Arabia's New Heir Entered Political Stage Like a 'Meteor'

"Mohammed bin Salman made his political career like a meteor. He was appointed to high-ranking posts, like minister of defense. He was also active in the economic field, in particular, in the framework of the Vision 2030 program, which outlined the scenario of a rapid diversification of the country's economy and reduction of oil and gas dependence," the expert said.

In Zinin's opinion, it was clear that sooner or later Prince Mohammed bin Salman would receive a higher status in the state hierarchy.

"He is known for working 16 hours a day, he is very energetic and ambitious. He often represented his country at the highest level at the request of his father, including during visits to Russia. He met with President Vladimir Putin, as well as with the US president. Already then one could assume that there might be some increase in his status and that's what happened," Zinin said.

On Wednesday, June 21, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud decreed that his own son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 31, would ascend the throne when he dies, instead of the previous heir, the king's nephew, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Some experts believe that as king, Mohammed bin Salman won't bring any stability to Saudi Arabia, as he lacks the qualifications for such a post and the responsibility it implies.