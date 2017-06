© Sputnik/ Erhan Demirtaş Turkish Police Detain News Site Editor Portraying Vote Results as Illegitimate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The terrorists were detained in an operation carried out on June 23 in the southern province of Hatay, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The operation took place near the Turkish-Syrian border, and, according to the local authorities, two detainees were carrying bomb belts ready for explosion.

Two individuals were identified as Turkish nationals and three others as Syrian nationals. No one was reportedly injured as a result of the operation.