At Least 2 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Strike in Golan Heights - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Israeli Air Force attacked the Syrian government forces' tanks and artillery positions after 10 projectiles fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

"Two killed as a result of the airstrike against a position of Syrian army in the liberated area of Golan Heights," the source was quoted as saying by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY Israeli Air Force Attacks Syrian Army After Projectiles Fall in Golan Heights

The majority of such incidents are described by the Israeli military as accidental overspills during clashes between the Syrian government forces and opposition groups.

The Golan Heights, internationally recognized as Syrian territory, was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli parliament voted to annex two-thirds of the region. The United Nations has repeatedly stated that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal, calling for it to be returned to Syria.