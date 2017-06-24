UAE Foreign Minister Blames Qatar for Arab States' Demands Leaking to Media

© REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon Qatar Says Demands by Boycotting Arab States Unrealistic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported that Kuwait, a mediator in the diplomatic row between Qatar and Gulf Arab states, has handed to Doha a list of objectives it needs to meet to restore ties with the neighbors. Among others, the Gulf States demand Qatar to reduce ties with Iran, halt military cooperation with Turkey and shut the Al Jazeera state broadcaster in order to mend ties with regional powers.

"Qatar leaking demands/concerns of its neighbors & Egypt either attempt to undermine serious mediation or yet another sign of callous policy. The leakage will further exasperate & prolong the Qatar crisis. Undermining serious diplomacy will lead to parting of ways," Gargash said on his Twitter account.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.