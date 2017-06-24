Your Highness! UAE Princesses Found Guilty of Abusing Servants While in Belgium

One of the servants who escaped the hotel later told the Belgium police that she and other servants were verbally abused by the princesses, forced to sleep on the floor and sometimes deprived of food and water, according to the broadcaster.
After the Belgium police investigated the hotel rooms, it found that the servants were in fact mistreated and forced to work in unacceptable conditions.
According to the broadcaster, the princesses also violated Belgian labor laws by failing to pay a salary to, and obtain correct work visas and permits for their personnel.
