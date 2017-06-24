Your Highness! UAE Princesses Found Guilty of Abusing Servants While in Belgium

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Between 2007 and 2008, the wife of one of the members of the UAE royal family and her seven daughters made regular trips to Belgium and lived in the Brussels' five-star Conrad hotel, where they would rent an entire floor. The royals, who are relatives of UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would arrive with a group of 23 servants of different nationalities, the RTL broadcaster reported.

One of the servants who escaped the hotel later told the Belgium police that she and other servants were verbally abused by the princesses, forced to sleep on the floor and sometimes deprived of food and water, according to the broadcaster.

After the Belgium police investigated the hotel rooms, it found that the servants were in fact mistreated and forced to work in unacceptable conditions.

According to the broadcaster, the princesses also violated Belgian labor laws by failing to pay a salary to, and obtain correct work visas and permits for their personnel.