Syria’s Tomorrow Movement Hopes for Raqqa's Liberation Within Next 3 Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the US-led international coalition, began storming Raqqa, an Daesh stronghold, in early June.

"Elite forces [of the Syria’s Tomorrow Movement] are now present in the areas of fighting against IS [Daesh], are fighting IS in Raqqa. They have entered the city, gained control over the areas on the eastern front. The liberation will not take longer than three months," Akbik said, adding that the movement is cooperating with the SDF and the coalition.

The spokesman said that the movement is now focused on liberating Syria from terrorists rather than fighting against Damascus. As such, the ceasefire regime between the opposition and government forces, according to Akbik, needs to be strengthened by the third parties.

"We need other creative ideas, for example, to find military forces from states that are not parties in the war, Islamic states, such as Indonesia, that are very far from this war and non-partisan, for them to be the division forces," Akbik explained.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Syria’s Tomorrow Movement met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to discuss the ceasefire regime, as well as the Syrian settlement talks in both Geneva and Astana.