Establishing Safe Zones Not to Limit Israeli Freedom of Action in Syria - DM

"The United States and Russia are currently holding active talks… on buffer zones and so on. I hope they will reach mutual understanding, good agreements. But this will not limit our freedom of actions. Despite everything we will continue doing all necessary things to provide Israeli interests," Lieberman said at the Herzliya Conference on security.
According to Lieberman, Israel had no intention to start a military campaign in Syria, however, Tel Aviv would continue responding to shelling from Syrian territory, preventing attempts of terrorist attacks, and stopping militant groups, such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah, from getting modern weapons.
One of the safe zones, that is particularly important for Israel, is expected to be created in the southern Syrian region that borders Jordan and the Golan heights, the area under Israeli control. Israel is concerned that the Hezbollah movement and other Iranian proxies may appear in that area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)