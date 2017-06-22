Syrian Kurds Warn Turkey is Getting Ready for Assault on Syrian City of Afrin

"Turkey is pulling its forces to the cities of Azaz and Mare in northwestern Syria. Besides, it is deploying heavy armament on the border near Idlib. We can't provide the exact numbers of the units of the heavy armament which is being deployed by Ankara, because the Turkish military and the units of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) are launching regular attacks on Afrin," Nuri Mehmud told Sputnik.

© REUTERS/ Mahmoud Hebbo Syrian Kurds Say Turkish Troops Preparing for Offensive on Town of Afrin

Meanwhile, a FSA commander, who wished not to disclose his name, told Sputnik that Turkey, together with the FSA fighters intends to launch an operation near the city of Tell Rifaat in northwestern Syria after the end of the holy month of Ramadan. That is why Turkey is deploying its officers and heavy armament near the city of Azaz which is located 6 km from Tell Rifaat.

"Tell Rifaat is of strategic importance and its territory should have been long cleared from YPG, because it belongs to Arabs. If Tell Rifaat is going to be captured, then the threat to Azaz will be also eliminated because YPG units launch strikes on Azaz time and again," the FSA commander told Sputnik adding that it will be a ground and aerial operation.

Various reports suggest that starting from Wednesday, Turkey has been pulling howitzers, tanks and armored vehicles to Azaz, and has been re-deploying the units of the Turkish Special Forces to the area.