Australia to Resume Airstrikes in Syria After Russian Warning

An Australian defense spokesman said the temporary operational pause was "a precautionary measure to allow the Coalition to assess the operational risk," according to The Australian newspaper. "The suspension has since been lifted," he added.
The international coalition of more than 60 Gulf Arab and Western nations has been bombing Islamist positions in Syria since September 2014 without consent of the Syrian government. Russia launched its own air offensive against radicals after request from Damascus in September 2015.
