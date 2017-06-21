Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in Five Areas of Southeast Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian government troops, supported by combat jets and artillery, drove out terrorists from five areas in the southeastern suburb of Damascus, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Syrian army has regained control of five areas in the southeastern suburb of Damascus. As a result of the clashes, the terrorists sustained losses, their firing positions were destroyed," the source said.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.