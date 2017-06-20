Russia, Turkey Record Seven Syrian Ceasefire Breaches Over 24 Hours

© REUTERS/ Mahmoud Hebbo Syrian Militants Supported by Turkish Army's Artillery Conduct Offensive in Aleppo Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Both sides to the Russian-Turkey Commission on the Syrian ceasefire registered 7 violations of the truce regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday, adding that the situation in the de-escalation zones was stable.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 7 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (5), Latakia (1) and Daraa (1). The Turkish party has registered 7 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Daraa (2), Hama (1), Homs (2) and Damascus (2)," the ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The highest number of cases of unselective firing from small arms is registered in the areas controlled by militants of Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups, both outlawed in Russia, the document said.

Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation carried out three humanitarian actions in the city of Aleppo as part of which 1,330 civilians received humanitarian aid including 3.6 tonnes of food products, raising the total number of humanitarian events to 1,369. As many as 176 people received medical assistance from the Russian specialists, the ministry added.

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin Russia Registers Nine Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Apart from this, 21 tonnes of food products were delivered to the area of Deir ez-Zor city by the Russian Abakan Air company as part of the United Nations' humanitarian action, the ministry noted.

Despite no ceasefire agreements having been signed by representatives of the Syrian inhabited areas over the last 24 hours, the negotiations on joining the truce regime have been continued by the Russian center, with field commanders of detachments of armed opposition in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, Idlib and Qunaitra, according to the bulletin.

The number of armed formations which claimed to observe the Syrian ceasefire regime is 223, the Defense Ministry concluded.

The civil war in Syria between the government and various opposition and terror groups has been raging since 2011. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. At the latest Astana talks on Syria which took place on May 3-4, the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria. The document came into force on May 6.