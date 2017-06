© AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz Turkish Forces Kill 20 PKK Militants in Eastern Turkey, Northern Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least one Turkish soldier has been killed and six wounded in an attack on a military convoy in eastern Turkey carried out by the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) militants.

The militants used rocket launchers to attack the convoy en route from Hakkari to Van province late on Monday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey. Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire collapsed due to a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.