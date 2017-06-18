Iran Hits Syrian Terrorists With Missiles

The Iran's forces has announced that a great number of terrorists have been killed by its missile attack in Deir Ezzor, Syria, AFP reports.

"A missile strike on militants' positions is a warning to terrorists. In case if attacks on Iran continue, the flame of our justifiable anger will burn terrorists to ashes," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

Iranian forces have eliminated a significant number of militants, in addition to their outfits and weapons, the IRGC reported, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

​The attack was carried out as a responce to Tehrain attacks, which resulted in 18 dead.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.