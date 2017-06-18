Iran Hits Syrian Terrorists With Missiles

The Iran's forces has announced that a great number of terrorists have been killed by its missile attack in Deir Ezzor, Syria, AFP reports.
"A missile strike on militants' positions is a warning to terrorists. In case if attacks on Iran continue, the flame of our justifiable anger will burn terrorists to ashes," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.
Iranian forces have eliminated a significant number of militants, in addition to their outfits and weapons, the IRGC reported, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
🔴🎥 فیلم گرفته شده توسط مردم از سیلی #سپاه به مسببان جنایت #تهران! pic.twitter.com/G0MNBcMvtF— خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) 18 июня 2017 г.
#Breaking:#Iran missiles hit terrorists' command headquarters in Deir ez-Zor, IRGC says.— Sadegh Ghorbani (@GhorbaniSadegh) 18 июня 2017 г.
The attack was carried out as a responce to Tehrain attacks, which resulted in 18 dead.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW.
