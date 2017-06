MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The airstrike hit the market in the Saada governorate, while the civilians were present at the site, the Houthi movement's Saba news agency reported.

The Saada governorate is a stronghold of the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthi rebels.

Yemen has been suffering from a brutal conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of the Yemeni authorities.