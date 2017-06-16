Russian MoD Releases Photo of Strike That May Have Killed Daesh Leader Baghdadi

A photo dated May 13 shows four buildings of Daesh headquarters.
However, the photo dated May 28 shows that the buildings hit by the Russian airstrike have been completely destroyed.
Earlier in the day, the ministry said that it was verifying information that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi could have been killed in a Russian Aerospace Forces strike, carried out on May 28.
Al-Baghdadi appeared in the media for the first time in 2014 when he declared the creation of a caliphate in the Middle East. Since then, the media several times reported about the death of Daesh leader, though the information has never been confirmed.
On Sunday, the Syrian state television reported that Baghdadi was killed as a result of US strikes in Raqqa.
