Senior Daesh Media Producer Killed in US Airstrike in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has confirmed that a US-led coalition airstrike killed a senior media producer of the terror group Daesh — Khorasan (outlawed in Russia), according to a statement released on Friday.

"US Forces-Afghanistan has confirmed the death of the ISIS-K [Daesh — Khorasan] senior director of media production, Jawad Khan. Khan was killed in an airstrike in Achin, Nangarhar Province on June 3, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan this year," the statement said.

Daesh-Khorasan Province is a branch of the terrorist group that is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"His death will disrupt the ISIS-K network, degrade their recruitment process and hinder their attempts to conduct international operations," US Forces-Afghanistan Commander Gen. John Nicholson said in the statement. "There is no safe haven for ISIS-K in Afghanistan. With our Afghan partners we will continue to aggressively target ISIS-K and defeat them."

Khan acted as the senior communicator for Daesh in its Khorasan branch.

"His removal will deprive the group of an experienced media production director and skilled propagandist," the statement said.

The airstrike also destroyed a media production hub used by Daesh and disrupted communications between the Khorasan branch and the commanders of the group in Syria.

Over the past ten months, Afghan and US forces have killed several Daesh leaders, including the emir of the Khorasan branch, Hafiz Sayed Khan, and his successor, Abdul Hasib.

The US Forces in Afghanistan said there were no civilian casualties associated with the June 3 airstrike.