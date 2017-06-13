Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Qatar on Wednesday

© AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda Turkey Military Delegates Arrive in Qatar to Prepare Base for Troops Deployment

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Qatar on June 14, where he will hold talks with the country's Emir Tamim Al Thani, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Our esteemed minister will visit Qatar on June 14, during the visit he will meet with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani, and he will also be received by Emir Tamim Al Thani," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the sides will discuss bilateral relations, as well as recent developments in the region.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar citing Doha's alleged support of terrorism. Several other countries, including Chad and Senegal, recalled their ambassadors from Doha, while Jordan and Djibouti said they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

Meanwhile, Qatar has denied the accusations and said that no retaliatory measures would be taken.