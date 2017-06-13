Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Gulf Rift in Phone Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Al Nahyan discussed in a phone call on Tuesday the deterioration of the situation around Qatar which affects the stability of the entire Middle East region, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Muhammad Al Nahyan, discussing the situation around Qatar, which aggravates the already difficult situation in the entire Middle East region," the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the sides expressed mutual interest in finding ways to resolve the crisis.

"The sides noted the successful implementation of the agreements reached during the recent meeting between Vladimir Putin and Muhammad Al Nahyan in Moscow concerning the expansion of the Russian-UAE ties and the strengthening of cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and other areas," the statement said.

Putin and Al Nahyan held talks in Moscow on April 20.