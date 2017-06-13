Plane Drops Humanitarian Aid in Deir ez-Zor - Russian Reconciliation Center

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Syrian Army Kills Over 60 Daesh Militants Near Deir ez-Zor Airport

KHMEYMIM (Syria) (Sputnik) — An Il-76 aircraft has dropped 20 tons of humanitarian aid in the area of Syria's northeastern Deir ez-Zor city in a joint operation by the Syrian Air Force and the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria, a representative of the center said on Tuesday.

"The Il-76 aircraft delivered food and medicines of a total weight of 20 tons from the height of 4,000 meters (13,123 feet)," the representative told journalists.

The representative of the center added that the city had been encircled by militants of the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries, since 2014 with its residents living in conditions of humanitarian catastrophe.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where people are suffering from the consequences of ongoing fighting between government forces and terrorists, including Daesh and the Nusra Front terrorist group, also banned in Russia.