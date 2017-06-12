So-called 'Syrian Democratic Forces' None Other but 'Terrorists Like Daesh'

"In Syria, we regard these forces as unlawful military formations which operate outside of the legal environment. They are the same a terrorist units like al-Nusra Front and Daesh. The Syrian Democratic Forces do not coordinate their activities with the Syrian Army. We regard them as terrorists," Husma Shaib told Sputnik.

"According to the plot of the US, these forces should assist in the implementation of their plan on the setup of the so-called safe of buffer territories, which should cut Syria off from its neighbors," he elaborated.

The expert, however, said that he hopes that with the help of Russia and Iran, the Syrian Army will be able to block these efforts.

Meanwhile, he said, the SDF have been coordinating their assault on the Syrian city of Raqqa with both the US and Daesh.

The SDF is mostly comprised of the Kurdish YPG militia which unanimously declared the “federalization” of what they term to be “Rojava” back in March 2016, and their leaders have already announced that they’ll seek to annex the majority-Arab city of Raqqa to their statelet if they’re successful in freeing it.

The Syrian Arab Army, on the other hand, is fighting to preserve the existing unitary nature of the state, pending a nationwide post-war referendum over the country’s new constitution and administrative future.

The Kurds and Damascus technically aren’t at war with one another and have even cooperated on several occasions, but it’s impossible to deny their contradictory visions for what Syria should look like once the anti-terrorist campaign is finished.

Moreover, they each have different Great Powers behind them – the Syrian Arab Army is backed up by Russia and Iran, while the SDF has the support of the US and its partners.

The liberation of Raqqa is so important for Syria’s future because whichever force frees the city will be in a stronger position to determine post-war political events in northeastern Syria, or in other words, either making the Kurds’ “federation” a fait accompli or not, which is why the SDF and the Syrian Arab Army had been racing towards Daesh’s self-styled “capital.”