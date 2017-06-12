Syrian Army Kills Over 60 Daesh Militants Near Deir ez-Zor Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian army has destroyed over 60 militants of the Islamic State [Daesh] group (banned in Russia) near the Deir ez-Zor airport, the SANA news agency reported Monday.

Syrian government forces have control over a half of Deir ez-Zor, which has been besieged by Daesh militants over three years. The Syrian forces continue an offensive aimed at lifting the siege and creating supply lines for the city’s residents. Presently, the only means of delivering supplies to the city is by air.