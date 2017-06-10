Iraqi Police Liberate One of Last Daesh-Held Districts of Mosul

© REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani Ninth Chemical Attack by Daesh Kills Women and Children in Mosul

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The police chief added that policemen found a terrorist workshop for manufacturing of rockets and a significant amount of explosives.

"The federal police forces have completed the liberation of the Zanjili district entirely, a large-scale demining process is underway," Jawdat said in a statement.

Daesh terrorist group took over Mosul in June 2014, while the operation aimed at liberating the city from the terrorists started in October 2016.

The Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January gained control over the eastern part of the city and in February began the operation to liberate western part of Mosul. The Iraqi army said that it had gained control over two-thirds of the western part so far.