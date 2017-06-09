Syrian Army Drives Daesh Out of Gas Field Near Palmyra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As a result of the fighting near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Daesh terror group lost the Shaer gas field, which deprived it of the income gained from illegal production of hydrocarbons, Commander of the Russian military group in Syria Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin said Friday.
"During the fighting the terrorists were ousted from the Shaer gas field, which inflicted a significant damage to the terrorists' economic potential having deprived them of incomes from the illegal production of hydrocarbons."
In March, the Syrian army liberated another oil and gas field near Palmyra from Daesh.
