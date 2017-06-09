Syrian Troops Gain Upper Hand in Aleppo Province

"A total of 83 settlements and over 500 square kilometers [193 square miles] were liberated from terrorists. Over 3,000 Daesh terrorists were eliminated, including several dozen of odious commanders, as well as over 20 tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles and nine large caliber artillery pieces," Surovikin said.
Last week, the Syrian army destroyed a major Daesh stronghold in the Aleppo province, an army source told Sputnik.
Over the last week, the Syrian government forces eliminated 1,200 Daesh terrorists in the region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)