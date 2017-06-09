Syrian Troops Gain Upper Hand in Aleppo Province

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Syrian Forces Destroy Major Daesh Stronghold in Eastern Part of Aleppo Province - Army Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — While the city of Aleppo was liberated late 2016, the Syrian army's fight against terrorist groups continues in the province of Aleppo.

"A total of 83 settlements and over 500 square kilometers [193 square miles] were liberated from terrorists. Over 3,000 Daesh terrorists were eliminated, including several dozen of odious commanders, as well as over 20 tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles and nine large caliber artillery pieces," Surovikin said.

Last week, the Syrian army destroyed a major Daesh stronghold in the Aleppo province, an army source told Sputnik.

Over the last week, the Syrian government forces eliminated 1,200 Daesh terrorists in the region.