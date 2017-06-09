Local Syria Truce Agreement Gains 24 More Signatories - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four rounds of negotiations on the ongoing Syrian conflict were held in the Astana, on January 23-24, February 15-16, March 14-15 and May 3-4. During the most recent round, the guarantor countries of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime — Russia, Iran, and Turkey — agreed to establish four safety zones across the country.

"Within 24 hours, 24 agreements on accession to the cessation of hostilities have been signed," the ministry said, listing one settlement in Damascus province and localities in Idlib province.