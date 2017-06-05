Egypt Severs Ties With Qatar Due to Support for Muslim Brotherhood-Led Terrorism

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt has broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar because of Doha's support for the radical Islamist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Monday.

"The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt decided to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar because of the continuing hostility by the Qatari authorities toward Egypt and the failure of all attempts to persuade them to end support for terrorist organizations led by the Muslim Brotherhood," the ministry said.

Egypt was joined by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in declaring cuts to diplomatic relations with Qatar.