Turkey Kills Eight PKK Militants in Country's East - Reports

The air-supported operation was conducted by the city's Gendarmerie units in the Kagizman district after spotting militant positions on a surveillance image, the Anadolu news agency reported.
Security forces are now searching for another militant, who has escaped, the governor said.
Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when the ceasefire collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
