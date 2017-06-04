Turkey Kills Eight PKK Militants in Country's East - Reports

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan Almost 30 PKK Members Killed in Clashes With Gendarmerie in Eastern Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish security forces on Sunday killed eight members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the eastern Kars province during anti-terror operations, local media reported, citing province Governor Rahmi Dogan.

The air-supported operation was conducted by the city's Gendarmerie units in the Kagizman district after spotting militant positions on a surveillance image, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Security forces are now searching for another militant, who has escaped, the governor said.

© AP Photo/ Mahmut Bozarslan Turkish Forces Have Neutralized Over 600 PKK Militants in 2017

A total of 35 PKK militants have been killed by the Turkish security forces in Kars since the launch of operations in 2016, according to the governor's office.

Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when the ceasefire collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.