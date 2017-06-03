Watch: Footage Shows the Devastating Damage Daesh Inflicted on Mines in Homs

Currently, the Syrian government is making every effort to restore the mining infrastructure as soon as possible.

Phosphate production has suffered significantly at the hands of the terrorists. The local agriculture needs fertilizers that are made from these minerals.

However, at present, priority is given to the repair of oil-producing refineries, which the militants also deliberately destroyed.

The country is severely lacking oil products and electricity and is in dire need of fast repairs of its oil refineries.

The damage to the oil-producing industry has amounted to $66 billion. This figure includes the destruction and total shortage in production caused by the disruptions.

To meet the needs of the country, it is planned to increase oil production from 8 to 12,000 barrels per day, gas from 9 to 11.5 million m3 and the amount of phosphates to 2.2 million tons.