US-Led Coalition Accused of 43 Civilian Casualties in Raqqa Bombing

"The US coalition continued its campaign against the Syrians, where dozens of civilians, mostly children and women, were killed by raids last night on the city of Raqqa," Syrian SANA news agency wrote on Saturday.

The agency cited sources as saying that the coalition's bombing of a building in Raqqa caused 43 deaths among civilians, including children. The airstrikes also destroyed 6 floors in the building.

The agency alleged that during last month, the coalition killed more than 108 people and wounded dozens others, during air raids in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

On Friday, the US-led coalition updated its statistics on the number of confirmed casualties in its anti-Daesh campaign in Syria and Iraq. It increased by 132 civilians and has risen to a total of 484 deaths.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.