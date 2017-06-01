Less Than 1000 Daesh Fighters Remain in Mosul - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The number of fighters belonging to Daesh (banned in Russia) that are present in the Iraqi city of Mosul has decreased to less than a thousand, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Ryan Dillon said in a briefing on Thursday.

"The estimate that we currently have right now is less than a thousand," Dillon stated when asked about the number of Daesh terrorists remaining in west Mosul.

Syrian army as well as numerous armed groups, such as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been fighting against Daesh that had occupied vast territories of the Middle Eastern country, including Raqqa. The SDF are currently conducting the Wrath of Euphrates operation aimed at liberation of the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed Daesh caliphate.