Russia Notes 'Unprecedented' Teamwork With China Concerning Syrian Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's cooperation with China on Syria is unprecedented and Moscow hopes Beijing continues facilitating the crisis settlement process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

"Our cooperation with China on Syria at various international venues is unprecedented," Morgulov said at a forum on Russia-China bilateral relations. "We hope that the Chinese partners will continue their efforts to promote a political settlement of the protracted Syrian crisis."

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.