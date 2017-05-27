Syrian Army Shoots Down Armed Israeli Drone After Attack on Soldiers - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Troops loyal to the Syrian government shot down a drone overnight suspected of killing three soldiers on Friday in southwestern Syria, according to the reports.

The armed drone was struck down by anti-aircraft units of the Syrian ground forces operating in the Quneitra province, the Al-Masdar newspaper said.

According to the outlet, Syrian troops were attacked in the area between the towns of Al Hamidiyah and Abu Shabta as they made in-roads into territories held by militant forces.

Syrian armed forces reportedly shot down two suspected Israeli drones in the past couple of months.

Syria and Israel have been technically at war since Israeli forces took control over a large part of Golan Heights five decades ago.