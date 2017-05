© AFP 2017/ ABDULLAH DOMA UN Security Council Urges Restraint Amid Latest Spike of Violence in Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade took control over the Hadba Prison after hours of gunfight with prison guards, the Libya Observer news website reported.

The outlet said attackers lost two senior militants. After capturing the jail, they tore down the house of the prison chief, Khaled Sharif.

The assault took place a week after pro-GNA militants killed 140 people, including civilians, in an attack at the opposition-held Brak al-Shati airbase in the country’s south, outraging UN’s special envoy Martin Kobler who said the violence was unprovoked.