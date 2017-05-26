US Sends Syrian Kurds New Batch of Weapons, Armored Vehicles

A representative of the forces, who wished to remain anonymous, told Sputnik Turkey that he had received US weapons and armored vehicles last night. “As part of the fight against Daesh, the US sent us weapons and armored vehicles.”

“Among the weapons received, there are missiles with thermal guidance, which can be used against enemy tanks. In this batch there were no tanks because the US had already sent them earlier,” the source said.

He further said that armaments and armored vehicles were brought to Rojava from northern Iraq through the Semelka frontier post. From there the weapons were delivered to Kobani and to the south of Tell-Abyad on 70 vehicles.

“It will be used during the operation in Raqqa. We intend to enter the city in June, so our forces are in great need of heavy weapons. The US has already sent us weapons but it is not enough. It is necessary for us to have them in large quantities,” the source added.

The United States have been providing support to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include the YPG, in the fight against Daesh in Syria. In November 2016, the SDF launched the operation Wrath of Euphrates aimed at capturing Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital.