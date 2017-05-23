Blast Rocks Southern Damascus Suburb

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — A suicide attacker in an explosives-laden car caused a blast in a southern Shiite-majority suburb of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a local security service source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The explosion most likely occurred at the army checkpoint at the entrance to Sayyidah-Zaynab from the road to the airport," the witness said, noting that it is not yet known whether there were casualties.

"The cause of the explosion was a suicide bomber in a mined car. He blew himself up at the checkpoint at the entrance to Sayyidah-Zaynab," the source said, noting that there are likely casualties.

The source military and security service officials were able to detain the second mined car that managed to cross the checkpoint.