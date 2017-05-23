Blast Rocks Southern Damascus Suburb

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — A suicide attacker in an explosives-laden car caused a blast in a southern Shiite-majority suburb of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a local security service source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The explosion most likely occurred at the army checkpoint at the entrance to Sayyidah-Zaynab from the road to the airport," the witness said, noting that it is not yet known whether there were casualties.
"The cause of the explosion was a suicide bomber in a mined car. He blew himself up at the checkpoint at the entrance to Sayyidah-Zaynab," the source said, noting that there are likely casualties.
The source military and security service officials were able to detain the second mined car that managed to cross the checkpoint.
All comments
Show new comments (0)