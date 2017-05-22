Register
20:37 GMT +322 May 2017
    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives for a meeting of Intra-Syria peace talks with Syria's opposition delegation at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 25, 2017

    De Mistura: Process on Legal, Constitutional Aspects in Syria ‘Up and Running’

    © REUTERS/ Xu Jinquan/Pool
    Middle East
    0 7911

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura stated that the technical process is not meant to replace the formal negotiations, adding it does not "in any way take away the Syrian people’s right to draft and determine their constitutional future."

    Daesh terrorists fire during a a battle against the Syrian government forces, at al-Sinaa neighborhoods, in the oil-rich city of Deir el-Zour, east of Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Daesh Still Has 'Capacity to Cause Great Harm' Despite Losses in Syria - UN Envoy
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The technical consultative process aimed at in-depth study of legal and constitutional aspects in Syria is ongoing and showing potential, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told the UN Security Council on Monday.

    "Participants wasted no time and agreed to two separate technical meetings with experts from my own team on May 18," de Mistura said. "The meetings were business-like, constructive and informative. We can now say that the process is up and running and it has already shown its real potential."

    Two more expert meetings in the framework of the consultative process took place on May 19 with the Moscow and Cairo platforms, separately.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura leaves a news conference during the Intra Syria talks at the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Cairo Platform: UN Envoy Proposing to Hold Next Intra-Syrian Talks Round in Mid-June
    De Mistura emphasized that the technical process is not meant to replace the formal negotiations, adding it does not "in any way take away the Syrian people’s right to draft and determine their constitutional future."

    Moreover, the special envoy strongly encouraged the experts to meet in-between rounds of Geneva talks on Syria, and noted that experts will not take any decisions themselves, but will advise the stakeholders in the negotiation process.

    The decision to hold technical consultation is one of the outcomes of the sixth round of intra-Syrian talks that took place in Geneva last week.

