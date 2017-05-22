De Mistura: Process on Legal, Constitutional Aspects in Syria ‘Up and Running’

"Participants wasted no time and agreed to two separate technical meetings with experts from my own team on May 18," de Mistura said. "The meetings were business-like, constructive and informative. We can now say that the process is up and running and it has already shown its real potential."
Two more expert meetings in the framework of the consultative process took place on May 19 with the Moscow and Cairo platforms, separately.
Moreover, the special envoy strongly encouraged the experts to meet in-between rounds of Geneva talks on Syria, and noted that experts will not take any decisions themselves, but will advise the stakeholders in the negotiation process.
The decision to hold technical consultation is one of the outcomes of the sixth round of intra-Syrian talks that took place in Geneva last week.
