Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Last 24 Hours - MoD

Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours – MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The situation in Syria's safe zones is stable, with 10 ceasefire violations recorded in the last 24 hours by Russia and three by Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 10 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (5), Latakia (1), and Hama (4). The Turkish party has registered 3 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (1) and Daraa (2)," the ministry said in its bulletin on the implementation of de-escalation zones memorandum adopted at the latest round of Astana talks.

According to the ministry, most cases of random shooting were registered in areas controlled by terrorist groups.

The bulletin also said that the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Syrian conflict delivered drinking water to the city of Aleppo, while a Russian airline helped deliver UN-provided food to the besieged town of Deir ez Zor.

