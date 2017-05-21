Suicide Blast Near Ahrar al-Sham Militants' HQ in Syria Leaves 45 Dead

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — A suicide blast near the headquarters of Ahrar al-Sham military group in the Syrian Idlib province left on Sunday at least 45 people dead and about 30 injured, a local source told Sputnik.

"At least 45 people were killed and 30 were injured in the blast against the headquarters of 'Lions of Islam Brigade,' which belongs to Ahrar ash-Sham in Idlib's eastern neighborhood of Seraqeb," the source said.

The source did not specify, whether there were civilians among the victims, however, noted that a commander of the group had been killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

On December 29, 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ahrar al-Sham was among the opposition groups, that agreed to join the nationwide Syrian ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions on December 30.

Earlier in the day, media reported citing an Ahrar al-Sham statement that a terrorist had driven a motorbike up to the headquarters, detonated a bomb attached to the motorbike and then came inside and detonated an explosive attached to himself.