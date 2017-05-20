Mogherini Congratulates Iran's President Rouhani on Election Victory

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday congratulated incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on his victory in Friday’s presidential election.

"Iranians took passionately part to political life of their country. I congratulate President Hassan Rouhani for strong mandate received," Mogherini wrote on Twitter.

She added that the European Union was ready to continue working for the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), as well as for bilateral engagement, regional peace and for meeting "expectations of all people in Iran."

Rouhani was re-elected for a second term with 57 percent of the votes, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said Saturday after all the votes have been counted.

Over 40 million people voted in Friday’s election, with a total of 56 million in Iran being eligible to vote. A turnout of roughly 70 percent led authorities to extend voting time by several hours until midnight.

Besides Rouhani, three candidates run for presidency, namely, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi, former Vice President Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, and head of the Islamic Coalition Party’s Central Council Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim.

