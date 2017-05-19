Iran's Guardian Council Notes Numerous Reports About Violations During Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran's Guardian Council, which is responsible for observing the process of Friday's presidential election among other things, has noted a large number of reports about violations during the presidential election in the country, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, a spokesman for Iran's Guardian Council, said Friday.

Polling stations have now closed after three voting time extensions due to a high turnout.

"There are a lot of reports about violations, however, we cannot currently say, how they have affected [the election process]," Kadkhodaei said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Earlier in the day, the election team of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi claimed violations during the country's election. Campaign head Ali Nikzad filed the complaint to Iran's elections supervision commission informing the authority of the violations, such as illegal campaigning by President Rouhani's supporters, as well as providing unsealed ballots to the voters. Nikzad, in particular, said that the Interior Ministry refused to provide new ballots, when they had finished at some polling stations.

"We are currently engaged in studying the reports on elections, which we are receiving. We are coordinating with the Interior Ministry employees, which should more accurately consider [this issue] and declare the results of their checking," Kadkhodaei added.

Over 63,000 polling stations opened in Iran on Friday. Iranians have a choice between four candidates this year, including incumbent President Hasan Rouhani, Ebrahim Raisi, former Vice President Mostafa Hashemitaba, and head of the Islamic Coalition Party’s Central Council Mostafa Mirsalim.

The candidate that receives over 50 percent of votes will become the next Iranian president. However, in case no candidate crosses the threshold, Iran will have to hold another election round.