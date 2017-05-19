Iran Presidential Candidate Raisi's Team Claims Election Infringements

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian went to the polls on Friday to choose the next president from four candidates including incumbent President Hassan Rouhani.

© REUTERS/ TIMA Over Half of Iranian Voters Cast Ballots in Presidential Election

The campaign head Ali Nikzad filed the complaint to Iran's elections supervision commission informing the authority of the violations before the end of the ongoing election, the Mehr news agency reported.

Nikzad mentioned violations such as illegal campaigning by Rouhani supporters, as well as providing unsealed ballots to the voters.

"These obvious violations and amoral behavior during election… will increase as the last hours of the election are approaching," Nikzad said, urging the authorities to look into the issue.

Exit polls indicate that Raeisi and Rouhani are leading the election for the Iranian presidency. The two other candidates in the election are former Vice President Mostafa Hashemitaba and head of the Islamic Coalition Party’s Central Council Mostafa Mirsalim. A candidate must surpass the threshold of 50 percent of votes to become a president. If neither of the candidates receives the needed number of votes, another round of election will be scheduled.