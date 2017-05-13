Jordanian National Stabs Israeli Policeman in Jerusalem Old City

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Israeli police officer was attacked by a Jordanian citizen wielding a knife in the city of Jerusalem on Saturday, local media reported.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, a 57-year-old Jordanian national, who entered Israel a few days ago as a tourist, stabbed the policeman in Jerusalem's Old City.

The policeman was reportedly moderately injured, but managed to kill the attacker with a gun. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The incident comes against the background of increasing stabbing attacks in Israel committed by Palestinians.

In April, a UK citizen Hannah Bladon was critically injured by a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem Jamil Tamimi near the Old City in Jerusalem. She later died in a hospital due to numerous stab wounds. A week later pedestrians in Israeli city of Tel Aviv were attacked by a Palestinian man. The incident was recognized as a terror attack.