Over 800 Aleppo Residents Got Russian Humanitarian Aid in Past 24 Hours

© Sputnik/ Courtesy of The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria Russia Provides Humanitarian Aid to Over 1,500 Syrians in Aleppo

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)More than 800 residents of Syria's Aleppo received humanitarian assistance from Russia in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 2 humanitarian actions in the province of Aleppo (civilians have been provided with 1.7 tons of drinking water). 840 people have received humanitarian aid," the bulletin said.

According to the statement, the UN convoy also delivered humanitarian assistance to Tell Gehab and Khel settlements in the Daraa province.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where people are suffering from the consequences of ongoing fighting between government forces and terrorists, such as the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia.

Russia has been supporting the Syrian government in the fight against terrorists since the beginning of the military crisis in Syria in 2011.

