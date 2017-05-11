Register
20:48 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Eskisehir, Turkey, March 17, 2017

    Tensions to Increase in Turkey After Erdogan Referendum Victory - US Intel Chief

    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8210

    US Director of National Intelligence said that domestic tensions in Turkey have increased since the constitutional referendum that increased the executive powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    A Turkish flag waves in front of NATO's one
    © AFP 2017/ BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGA
    Germany Not Interested in Post-Referendum Turkey's Expulsion From NATO - Foreign Ministry
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Domestic tensions in Turkey have increased since the constitutional referendum that increased the executive powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a campaign that highlighted the country’s divisions, US Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

    "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's narrow win in the mid-April popular referendum on expanding his powers and the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP's) post-coup crackdowns are increasing societal and political tension in Turkey," Coats stated in written testimony.

    Additionally, he noted Turkey's relations with the United States have been strained due in part to the inclusion of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

    Turkey considers the YPG to be a Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which both Ankara and Washington consider to be a terror group.

    Coats added that US-Turkish relations are also under pressure over the issue of extraditing Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in the United States who Ankara blames for orchestrating a failed coup last July.

    Erdogan is set to visit the United States next week, and Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag met US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday to discuss Gulen's activities.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Berlin Opposes Possible Turkish Death Penalty Referendum on German Territory
    Erdogan's Ambitions: Turkey Received Referendum Results That 'No One Can Accept'
    Turkish Supreme Electoral Body Approves Results of Constitutional Referendum
    Tags:
    tensions, referendum, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok