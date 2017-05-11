Abbas: Palestine 'Appreciates Russia's Efforts to Counter Terrorism', Help Syria

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia), (Sputnik) – Abbas met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day.

"President Putin and I touched upon a range of issues on situation in the region. We appreciate Russia’s efforts to counter terrorism, as well as its contribution to strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, including Syria," the Palestinian leader told a joint press conference with Putin.

Palestine is engaged in decades-long conflict with Israel. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements within the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

Since September 2015, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.