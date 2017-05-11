Some 70 Daesh Fighters Concede to SDF Terms Near Syria’s Tabqa - Coalition

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN US Global Coalition Envoy Confirms Syrian City of Tabqa Cleared From Daesh

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)About 70 fighters of the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) have conceded to the terms of the Syrian Democratic Force near Syria’s Tabqa, which has been completely liberated, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Thursday.

"Approximately 70 Daesh fighters conceded to the SDF's terms, which included the dismantling of IEDs surrounding the dam, the surrender of all Daesh heavy weapons, and the forced withdrawal of all remaining fighters from Tabqah City," the release stated.

