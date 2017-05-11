Daesh Munitions Explode in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor: 15 Houses Razed, Dozens Killed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A series of blasts in a house used by Islamists to store munitions in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, media reported.

Three explosions were heard in the area controlled by Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The blasts reportedly razed 15 nearby houses and destroyed several vehicles.

The province has a large Daesh presence. Its capital city of Deir Ez-Zor, held by the Syrian government, has been under Islamist siege since 2014. It is receiving UN aid through airdrops carried out daily by Russian warplanes.